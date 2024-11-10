Kampmann Melissa S. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kampmann Melissa S. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $533,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,357,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

