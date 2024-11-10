Kampmann Melissa S. Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kampmann Melissa S. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.5% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $272.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.21.

View Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.