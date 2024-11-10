Kaltura’s (KLTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Kaltura Stock Performance
Shares of KLTR stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 136.62% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
