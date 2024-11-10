Kaltura’s (KLTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 136.62% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

About Kaltura

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 71.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 702,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Kaltura by 104.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kaltura by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaltura by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

