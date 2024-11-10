JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. 2,392,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,334. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. JFrog has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,812,995.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 547,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,812,995.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $471,501.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,010,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,354,075.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 114.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 856,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 841,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $30,098,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

