Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 89,979 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,979 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $311,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.12. 1,854,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.73 and a 12 month high of $226.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

