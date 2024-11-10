Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $7.45 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 2,366.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 3,649,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

