iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,561,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 235,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,028.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,618,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $131.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $131.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.