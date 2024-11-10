iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 419.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,544,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after buying an additional 3,669,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

