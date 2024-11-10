iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $359,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $66.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.