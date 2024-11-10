iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,132,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 555.6% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 106,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 291.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

