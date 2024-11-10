iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,988 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 13.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after buying an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 3,934,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,444. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

