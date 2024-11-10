Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF comprises 4.4% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIZ. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 635,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 196,544 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIZ stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.