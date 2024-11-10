Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.4% of River Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,787. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.44 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

