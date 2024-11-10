Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

INZY stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $258.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 154.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,341 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 40.1% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,642,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 756,717 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 437,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 205,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

