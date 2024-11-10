Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Director Mary C. Beckerle Sells 20,201 Shares

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Huntsman Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of HUN stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
