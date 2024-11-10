Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Director Mary C. Beckerle Sells 20,201 Shares

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Huntsman Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

