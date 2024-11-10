HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America cut their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.26.

NYSE HUBS traded up $11.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $656.56. 947,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,530. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,431.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.83. HubSpot has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,711,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,711,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

