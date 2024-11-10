HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $690.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $626.00 to $690.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.26.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $656.56. The company had a trading volume of 947,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,530. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.83. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,431.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

