HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,461 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

