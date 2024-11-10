Holistic Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 2,541 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Holistic Planning LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 75,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

