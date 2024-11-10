HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STOK. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $735.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.