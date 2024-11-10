Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2024

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.47. 450,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.78.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.