Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.47. 450,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.78.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

