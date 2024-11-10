Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.
Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %
HAL opened at $29.23 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
