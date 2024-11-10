Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

HAL opened at $29.23 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

