GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $328.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

