GSG Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

