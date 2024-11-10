Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 93.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $60.28 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.