Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Genpact also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Genpact Stock Up 9.9 %

G stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $45.94. 3,649,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,107. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

