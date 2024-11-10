Gaimin Trading 53.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gaimin has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,120,636,640 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,120,636,640 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00050637 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $91,490.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

