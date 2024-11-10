G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $321,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,963,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 775,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 393,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 199,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.