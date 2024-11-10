Fusionist Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.48 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00003010 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $97.73 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusionist has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,679.61 or 0.99805051 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79,410.16 or 0.99467533 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,674,732 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 40,674,732 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.23511703 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $13,842,546.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

