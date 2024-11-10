FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $204.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

