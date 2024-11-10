Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.8 million-$190.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.2 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.
Freshworks Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 10,459,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,957. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.98.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks
In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $97,316.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,996.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $97,316.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $259,996.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $52,668.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,629.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,153 shares of company stock valued at $459,383. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
