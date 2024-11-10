Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.8 million-$190.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.2 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 10,459,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,957. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $97,316.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,996.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $97,316.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $259,996.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $52,668.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,629.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,153 shares of company stock valued at $459,383. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

