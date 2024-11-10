Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.170-4.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on FBIN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of FBIN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,199. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $90.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

