Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.0 million-$268.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.2 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 6,456,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Five9 has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,081.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,081.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $128,453.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,991.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $1,097,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

