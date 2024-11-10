Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.0 million-$268.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.2 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.380 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of FIVN traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. 6,456,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Five9 has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,712.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $87,033.05. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 132,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,629.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $1,097,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

