First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 81,351 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 148,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $59.59 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

