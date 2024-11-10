Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 297,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,961. The firm has a market cap of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.12.
Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Farmland Partners
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.