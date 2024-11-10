Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 297,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,961. The firm has a market cap of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,914,000 after purchasing an additional 202,264 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 812,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 294,980 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

