Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Exponent comprises approximately 3.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after acquiring an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 284,179 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $565,494.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

