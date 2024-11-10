Evolus’ (EOLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Evolus Price Performance

Insider Activity at Evolus

Evolus stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $866.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $17.82.

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 84.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 185,532 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Evolus by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $11,628,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $489,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.