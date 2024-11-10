Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1,459.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824,494 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $145,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 69.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 146.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a one year low of $53.48 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.66%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

