Equitable Trust Co. Sells 455 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

