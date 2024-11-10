Equitable Trust Co. Has $990,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after acquiring an additional 217,349 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $183.50 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.