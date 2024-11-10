Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,783 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $654,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KHC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.