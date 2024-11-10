EOS (EOS) Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $885.82 million and $291.92 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000500 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000674 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,496,217 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

