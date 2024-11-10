EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.750-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.75-$9.05 EPS.
EnerSys Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.44. 400,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.
Insider Activity at EnerSys
In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
