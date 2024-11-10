EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.750-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.75-$9.05 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.44. 400,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ENS

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.