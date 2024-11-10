Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) vs. Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Head to Head Review

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) and Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Endesa pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Emera pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Endesa pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Emera pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Endesa and Emera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endesa 0 0 0 0 0.00 Emera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Emera has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.29%. Given Emera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emera is more favorable than Endesa.

This table compares Endesa and Emera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endesa N/A N/A N/A Emera N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endesa and Emera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endesa N/A N/A N/A $1.46 14.52 Emera N/A N/A N/A $1.97 18.41

Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Endesa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Emera shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emera beats Endesa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. It also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions, as well as provides engineering and construction activities for facilities related to the electricity business. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 21,247 MW in Spain; operates 319,136 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,522 thousands customers and gas to 1,829 thousands customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel Iberia Srl.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through natural gas, solar, hydroelectricity, coal, and biomass power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2023, the company’s electric utilities served approximately 840,000 customers in West Central Florida; 549,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 134,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 490,000 customers across Florida and 540,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

