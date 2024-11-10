DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 5,981,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.