Disciplined Investments LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VCSH opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

