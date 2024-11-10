Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 799,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 42,426 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 344,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 56,284 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 775.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 296,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

