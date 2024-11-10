Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 201.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

