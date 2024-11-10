Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $23,567,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.1% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,443,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,732,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

